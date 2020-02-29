Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

