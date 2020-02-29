ATBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,337.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $60,337.00 and $51,104.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,660.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.11 or 0.03594378 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00753589 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

