ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $4,944.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00691290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007672 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

