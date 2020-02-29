Athos Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,968 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 3.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $203.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $196.82 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

