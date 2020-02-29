Athos Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Athos Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,359 shares during the period. Zayo Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 94,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 2,848.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 202,217 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Shares of Zayo Group stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

