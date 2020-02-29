Athos Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,899,000. Alibaba Group makes up 29.8% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.81. The stock has a market cap of $529.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

