Athos Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Instructure accounts for about 2.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of Instructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INST. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,030,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 146,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 119,828 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 705,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the first quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

