Athos Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,000. Tech Data makes up about 7.4% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of Tech Data as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tech Data by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tech Data by 24.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Tech Data by 31.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Tech Data’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

