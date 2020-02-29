Athos Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Wright Medical Group comprises 4.5% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Wright Medical Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMGI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.25 on Friday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.