Athos Capital Ltd Takes $4.93 Million Position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. The Medicines comprises approximately 4.9% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of The Medicines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Medicines by 169.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in The Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Medicines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The Medicines Company has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $84.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

