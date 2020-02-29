Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $373,099.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.02623923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00227320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00134280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

