Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 74.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,157. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

