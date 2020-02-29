ATN (ATN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,198.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 29th. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, RightBTC, Hotbit and BigONE. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market cap of $815,879.00 and $10,198.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, Allcoin and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

