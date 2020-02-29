ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 185,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ATN International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. ATN International has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.