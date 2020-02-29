Atonomi (ATMI) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $106,430.00 and $8.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

