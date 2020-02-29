AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. AtriCure accounts for 6.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 2.17% of AtriCure worth $27,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 126,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 367,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,775,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.