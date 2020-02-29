AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. 119,958,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,834,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

