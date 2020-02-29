Auctus (AUC) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. Auctus has a total market cap of $362,172.00 and approximately $1,488.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

