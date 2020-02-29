Auctus Reaches Market Capitalization of $359,316.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $359,316.00 and $1,536.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

