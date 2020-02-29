Aurora (AOA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.37 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Aurora has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00481796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.06508264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00068026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030373 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

