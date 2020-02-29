Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of ADP opened at $154.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $148.15 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

