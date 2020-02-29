Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Avalara worth $29,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avalara by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after buying an additional 542,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avalara by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,513,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avalara by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Avalara by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,205 shares of company stock worth $7,001,620 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of AVLR opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.42 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

