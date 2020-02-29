Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.35% of Avanos Medical worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

