Avast PLC (LON:AVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avast PLC (LON:AVST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 491.17 ($6.46).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVST. Peel Hunt began coverage on Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Avast from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

AVST stock opened at GBX 393.80 ($5.18) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 470.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 424.06. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Avast’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In related news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

