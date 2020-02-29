AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) & Proteon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PRTO) Head to Head Contrast

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Proteon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23 Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -25.15

Proteon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA MED LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and Proteon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

AVITA MED LTD/S currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 88.47%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Proteon Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

