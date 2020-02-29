Aviva PLC Acquires New Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.48% of BioSpecifics Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.