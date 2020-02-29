Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 16,558 Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.44 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

