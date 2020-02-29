Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 12,222 Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 10.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $202.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,329 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,903 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMED shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.07.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

