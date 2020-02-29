Aviva PLC Invests $2.04 Million in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.