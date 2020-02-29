Aviva PLC Invests $2.08 Million in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $3,866,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 78,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

