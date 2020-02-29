Aviva PLC Invests $2.12 Million in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of CorVel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CRVL stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,586 shares of company stock worth $1,103,425. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

