Aviva PLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,716 shares of company stock worth $5,370,286. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

