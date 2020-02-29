Aviva PLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $158.64 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,084,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,690 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,964. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

