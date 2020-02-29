Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $26.53 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

