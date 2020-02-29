Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aqua America by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,027,000 after buying an additional 1,723,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,678,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Aqua America by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,442,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Aqua America by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 772,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aqua America stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

