Aviva PLC Purchases New Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

