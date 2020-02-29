Aviva PLC Purchases New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Repligen by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,661.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

RGEN stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 194.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

