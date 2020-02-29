Aviva PLC Purchases New Shares in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $5,860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $4,391,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMED stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

