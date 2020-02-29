Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 26,292 Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

