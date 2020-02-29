Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 37,732 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,251 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 2.07. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

