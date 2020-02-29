Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 5,319 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $376.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $241.74 and a 12 month high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,491 shares of company stock worth $41,814,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

