Aviva PLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Black Knight by 238.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $66.71 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.