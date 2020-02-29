Aviva PLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Proto Labs by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

