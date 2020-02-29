Aviva PLC Takes Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.14% of Addus Homecare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.21. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $104.56.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $46,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,276.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $3,458,815. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

