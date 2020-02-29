Aviva PLC Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Exponent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,612.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $508,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,468 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,134. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.