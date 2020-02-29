Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 410,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $745.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.38. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $414,979.96. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,016. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

