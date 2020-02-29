Axe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.98 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. Axe has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $3.98 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001179 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

