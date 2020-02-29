AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Down 9.6% in February

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

AXGN traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $12.38. 419,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 6.47. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.33.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,978,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after buying an additional 594,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 209,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

