Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $65,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

AXSM opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

