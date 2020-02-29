BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.09 ($9.22).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 23.40 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 608.40 ($8.00). The company had a trading volume of 20,345,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 638.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

